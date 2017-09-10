70-year-old woman with dementia missing

Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing 70-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

A City Watch Alert was issued for Kid Linn. She was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday in South Memphis near the intersection of East Trigg Avenue and Gaither Street.

Police said she left her residence on foot, and sometimes frequents liquor stores in the area.

Linn is described at 5-feet tall, weighing 105 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

If you see Linn, please contact MPD at 910-545-2677 or Missing Persons 901-636-4479.

