Standoff shuts down part of I-55

Interstate 55 is shut down in both directions between mile marker 208 and 220.

I-55 between the 208MM and the 220MM north and south sides are closed until further notice — MHP Batesville (@MHPTroopE) September 10, 2017

Grenada police, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and SWAT are involved in a standoff with a man who allegedly kidnapped his wife last week, according to a report from The Clarion Ledger.

WDAM reported last week there was a missing couple in Forrest Co.--Angelica Dulas, 38, and Christopher Paul Dulas. They are believed to be involved in the standoff.

WLBT reports Angelica Dulas has been located safe in Grenada, according to Forrest County investigator Nick Calico.

Calico said Christopher Paul Dulas is currently in a standoff with law enforcement on I-55 in Grenada around mile marker 211.

WMC Action News 5 will update the story as details become available.

