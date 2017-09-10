Standoff shuts down part of I-55

Hurricane Irma continues its trek through Florida. Get the latest details on the storm and its path.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues its trek through Florida. Get the latest details on the storm and its path.More >>
An article allegedly written by a Rhodes College student has the campus in shock.More >>
An article allegedly written by a Rhodes College student has the campus in shock.More >>
Interstate 55 is shut down in both directions between mile marker 208 and 220.More >>
Interstate 55 is shut down in both directions between mile marker 208 and 220.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing 70-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing 70-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.More >>
A Mid-South 14-year-old raised nearly $9,000 to help people in Haiti.More >>
A Mid-South 14-year-old raised nearly $9,000 to help people in Haiti.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.More >>
Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday with the storm's northern eyewall reaching the lower Florida Keys as a powerful Category 4 storm.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>