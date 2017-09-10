Subject of standoff that shut down I-55 kills self, ending standoff

Interstate 55 is back open after being shut down in both directions between mile marker 208 and 220 because of a standoff.

The subject of the standoff, 38-year-old Christopher Paul Dulas of Hattiesburg, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, ending the standoff involving multiple law enforcement agencies, including SWAT.

Police said Dulas kidnapped his estranged wife last Thursday. A missing person report was filed with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.

Police searched the Desoto National Forest where the couple was believed to be. A Crime Stoppers tip led Grenada County deputies to an RV park in Grenada.

Deputies were able to rescue Dulas’ wife, Angelica, and he fled in a truck pulling a recreational vehicle.

Deputies discharged their weapons, and Dulas lost control of the vehicle on the northbound entrance ramp to I-55.

The incident began about 1:15 p.m. today, and Dulas mortally wounded himself just after 8 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Dulas was a United States Army trainer assigned to Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg.

