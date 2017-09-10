Holly Bobo murder trial begins Monday

After several delays, Zachary Adams will be the first to stand trial for the kidnapping and killing of Holly Bobo, nearly six years after her disappearance.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Bobo was a 20-years-old nursing student from Decatur County who disappeared in April of 2011. Gensing hunters found her remains in a wooded area three years later.

Throughout this trial, the 15-member jury, made up of eight women and seven men will be sequestered. The jurors were initially summoned in July, but the defense requested more time to analyze newly-discovered evidence--a revolver.

Prosecutors call that revolver the most crucial piece of evidence.

WMC Action News 5 will have gavel-to-gavel coverage with a live stream of the proceedings, live tweets, and live reports.

Stay glued to WMCActionNews5.com for the latest breaking developments as the trial starts.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.