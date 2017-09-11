Community demands answers after a man was shot by MPD in Frayser

A community came together Sunday afternoon, demanding answers after a man was shot by police at a Frayser shopping center Friday night.

The man is recovering at the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to Memphis Police Department.

Davonte Weatherford, 21, was shot after allegedly pointing a gun at a Memphis Police officer. Some people say they have unanswered questions.

"It's just a sad situation, and I'm just tired of what's going on," Terrance Boyce, president of Big 7 community group, said. "We just really want the truth, so as all this going on, it starts off in the spiritual. So we just want to come down here and pray for the family and everybody that's apart of it."

"This my neighborhood. I grew up here. It's just a fight for the community," Boyce added.

MPD has since released tapes of the original 911 calls from Friday.

"Well the one thing that I seen is that a couple of little young dudes running around with guns," the 911 caller said.

They also posted a photo of the gun Weatherford allegedly pointed at police. Officers say the gun was reported stolen out of Mississippi.

"What are the things that you are questioning? We want to see the cameras. We want to know everything that happened that day," Boyce said.

WMC Action News 5 has already requested the body camera video from Memphis Police, but have yet to see the videos.

