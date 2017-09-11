Weight loss specialists: Diet makes up 70% of weight loss

Everyone seems to be looking for the secret to losing weight, but the answer may not be so secret after all.More >>
Everyone seems to be looking for the secret to losing weight, but the answer may not be so secret after all.More >>
An article allegedly written by a Rhodes College student has the campus in shock.More >>
An article allegedly written by a Rhodes College student has the campus in shock.More >>
A community came together Sunday afternoon, demanding answers after a man was shot by police at a Frayser shopping center Friday night.More >>
A community came together Sunday afternoon, demanding answers after a man was shot by police at a Frayser shopping center Friday night.More >>
After several delays, Zachary Adams will be the first to stand trial for the kidnapping and killing of Holly Bobo, nearly six years after her disappearance.More >>
After several delays, Zachary Adams will be the first to stand trial for the kidnapping and killing of Holly Bobo, nearly six years after her disappearance.More >>
Millions of people were able to evacuate Florida ahead of the storm, and many of them came to the Mid-South to escape.More >>
Millions of people were able to evacuate Florida ahead of the storm, and many of them came to the Mid-South to escape.More >>
Television networks sent their correspondents into the teeth of Hurricane Irma, after days of warning Florida residents to evacuate and seek shelter.More >>
Television networks sent their correspondents into the teeth of Hurricane Irma, after days of warning Florida residents to evacuate and seek shelter.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
Now that Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it moves over the Western Florida Peninsula, the focus in South Carolina is possible impacts for the Lowcountry.More >>
Now that Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it moves over the Western Florida Peninsula, the focus in South Carolina is possible impacts for the Lowcountry.More >>
If you have information on the whereabouts of Margaux Huff or have any idea who the male subjects could be, please contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.More >>
If you have information on the whereabouts of Margaux Huff or have any idea who the male subjects could be, please contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.More >>
Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.More >>
Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.More >>