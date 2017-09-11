Carr, Raiders edge out Titans yet again 26-16

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Derek Carr threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, and the Oakland Raiders beat the Tennessee Titans 26-16 in a season opener pitting two of the NFL's rising, young quarterbacks.

And Carr won his third straight against Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans in as many years.

Amari Cooper caught a TD pass as the Raiders made the Titans pay for opening the season with an onside kick they couldn't recover. Marshawn Lynch also looked very refreshed after his year away from football. Lynch finished with 18 carries for 76 yards.

Giorgio Tavecchio kicked field goals of 20, 52, 52 and 43 yards in his NFL debut. He was signed Friday to fill in for the Raiders' all-time leading scorer and 18-year veteran Sebastian Janikowski, who's on injured reserve with a bad back.

Both Carr and Mariota broke their right leg hours apart on Christmas Eve for season-ending injuries. Carr finished his third season by tying Ezekiel Elliott of Dallas for third in voting for the AP MVP award after leading Oakland to a 12-4 season, while Mariota led the Titans to a 9-7 mark in just his second season.

Mariota looked healthy in running for a 10-yard TD and threw for 191 yards.

While Mariota was healthy for training camp, the Titans' top offseason additions of rookie wide receiver Corey Davis and veteran Eric Decker weren't. The Titans had to settle for a pair of Ryan Succop field goals after driving inside the Oakland 10.

ONSIDE KICK

The Titans became the first team since 2009 to open a season with an onside kick. The Minnesota Vikings were the previous, and they also didn't recover the kick. Ryan Succop's kick went to Shalom Luani. Carr completed three passes, Lynch rumbled 14 yards on his first carry, and Cooper finished the drive with an 8-yard TD catch for a quick 7-0 lead .

BEAST MODE

Lynch took the first carry of the game for Oakland and rumbled right over Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey on the clinching drive. Lynch also picked up a first down on fourth-and-1 inside the Titans 5. Then the Raiders didn't give him the ball again with Carr throwing three straight passes to Cooper.

The wide receiver dropped the first, Titans rookie Adoree Jackson got a hand in breaking up the second and Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo got his right fingers on the third that Cooper couldn't pull in at the back of the end zone.

HITTING CARR

The Raiders led the NFL in 2016 in the fewest sacks allowed and went 10 games allowing one sack or fewer. The Titans sacked Carr on back-to-back plays early in the second quarter with Wesley Woodyard, then Derrick Morgan taking the quarterback down. Tennessee didn't get to Carr again.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Host Jets.

Titans: Visit Jaguars.

