Patterson throws 5 TD passes in Ole Miss win, 45-23

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson threw for a single-game school record 489 yards and five touchdowns Saturday as the Rebels rallied from a second-quarter deficit to defeat UT Martin 45-23.

Patterson finished 32-of-43 passing and led five consecutive scoring drives, accounting for 31 unanswered points that spanned the second and third quarters. In two games, Patterson has thrown for 918 yards and nine touchdowns, connecting with 10 different receivers.

A.J. Brown had touchdown catches of 58 and 2 yards, finishing with 156 yards on eight receptions. DeMarkus Lodge, Jordan Wilkins and D.K. Metcalf added scoring receptions of 28, 16 and 2 yards, respectively. The Rebels (2-0) finished with 543 total yards.

UT Martin (1-1) led 16-7 in the second quarter before the decisive five-series scoring outburst to settle the issue midway through the third quarter. Quarterback Troy Cook, Marque Grayson and Ladarius Galloway scored on runs of 2, 2 and 4 yards, respectively.

THE TAKEAWAY

UT Martin: The Skyhawks had many positive moments, including an interception by Tae Martin that set up a Ryan Courtwright field goal.

Galloway rushed for 188 yards, including a memorable inside power run, moving the pile for 10 yards while smothered by Ole Miss defenders.

Unheralded head coach Jason Simpson has built a solid FCS and Ohio Valley Conference title challenger during his 12 seasons.

Ole Miss: An SEC team is expected to win at home against an FCS opponent, so the Rebels have taken care of business in the opening two weeks.

Offensively, the Rebels are a proficient, quick-striking unit, led by the resourceful Patterson and a stable of gifted receivers. The defense forced its first turnover of the season, a fourth-quarter interception by Javien Hamilton.

Can the Rebels continue this output against Power Five conference competition? Any questions should be answered after a visit to Pac-12 foe California in what could be a season-defining contest for both schools.

UP NEXT

UT Martin: The Skyhawks visit FCS and in-state rival Chattanooga on Saturday.

Ole Miss: The Rebels make their road debut at California on Saturday.

