TN Task Force One waiting for cue to help Irma victims

Tennessee Task Force One is waiting for their cue to brave the weather of Hurricane Irma and rescue anyone trapped by flooding or storm damage.

Deputy Chief Dale Lock with Memphis Fire Department is part of the 80 person team. He said he and the team are on standby at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.

The team is set to assist in the Florida Keys, but could go to another part of Florida depending on the weather and what's needed.

"What gets to you, or at least to me is the outpouring of support we got from the community just like, on the way down here, we stopped at a Cracker Barrel to eat and we got a standing ovation. It's touching," Lock said.

Deputy Chief Lock said as soon as they get the call, they have 30 minutes to get ready to board an aircraft.

He said he expects the call to come Monday.

This time, eight members of the Virginia Task Force One are also joining the group.

