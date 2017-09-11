Redbirds advance to PCL finals

After several delays, Zachary Adams will be the first to stand trial for the kidnapping and killing of Holly Bobo, nearly six years after her disappearance.More >>
After several delays, Zachary Adams will be the first to stand trial for the kidnapping and killing of Holly Bobo, nearly six years after her disappearance.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues its trek through Florida. Get the latest details on the storm and its path.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues its trek through Florida. Get the latest details on the storm and its path.More >>
More than 5,000 jobs will be available at a career fair Tuesday.More >>
More than 5,000 jobs will be available at a career fair Tuesday.More >>
The Memphis Redbirds' historic season will continue after the team reeled off an extra inning win to propel them to the Pacific Coast League Championship.More >>
The Memphis Redbirds' historic season will continue after the team reeled off an extra inning win to propel them to the Pacific Coast League Championship.More >>
Tennessee Task Force One is waiting for their cue to brave the weather of Hurricane Irma and rescue anyone trapped by flooding or storm damage.More >>
Tennessee Task Force One is waiting for their cue to brave the weather of Hurricane Irma and rescue anyone trapped by flooding or storm damage.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
If you have information on the whereabouts of Margaux Huff or have any idea who the male subjects could be, please contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.More >>
If you have information on the whereabouts of Margaux Huff or have any idea who the male subjects could be, please contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>