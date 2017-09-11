Redbirds advance to PCL finals

The Memphis Redbirds' historic season will continue after the team reeled off an extra inning win to propel them to the Pacific Coast League Championship.

Memphis came from behind to eliminate Colorado Springs with a 13-10 game 5 victory.

The Redbirds will now play in the Pacific Coast League Finals for the first time since 2010.

AMERICAN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS! The 'Birds did it!



The PCL Championship Series begins Tuesday and Wednesday at @AutoZone_Park! pic.twitter.com/hLWWeLya6U — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) September 10, 2017

The PCL Finals will start Tuesday as the Redbirds host El Paso in a best-of-5 series.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.