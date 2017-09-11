5,000 jobs available at career fair Tuesday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

5,000 jobs available at career fair Tuesday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Max Pixel) (Source: Max Pixel)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

More than 5,000 jobs will be available at a career fair Tuesday.

Who's Hiring Memphis is hosting the career far at the Esplanade Banquet and Conference Center at 901 Cordova Station Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 12.

The event is free and open to the public. 

Fifty employers will be on hand looking to fill over 5,000 jobs.

Appliers are asked to bring plenty of copies of their resume, dress in business professional attire, and be prepared for on the spot interviews.

These companies will be looking to hire:

  • Adecco
  • Advances Services Inc (ASI)
  • American Dental
  • Automation Personnel
  • Bass Pro
  • C & S Solutions
  • CBRE
  • City Gear
  • Clarion Security
  • Concorde Career College
  • Cordova Bowling Center
  • Corky's Bar-B-Q (Plant)
  • Department of Labor and Workforce Development
  • Durham School Services
  • Elvis Presley Enterprises
  • Enterprise Car Rental
  • Express Logistics
  • Facilities Performance Group (FPG)
  • FedEx - Express
  • FedEx - Ground
  • FES
  • First Inpressions Resume Service
  • Freed - Hardeman University
  • Games Works
  • Hollywood Feed
  • HomeCare By Wesley
  • Kelly Services
  • Kirby Pines
  • Kroger
  • K Power Logistics
  • Krystal
  • Little Rock Police Department
  • LSI Staffing
  • Massage Envy
  • Maverick & Maven Consulting
  • McDonalds
  • Memphis Goodwill Inc.
  • Memphis Jewish Home & Rehab
  • Memphis Pool
  • Moe's Southwest Grill
  • New Horizons Computer Learning Center
  • New Your Life
  • Paladin Freight
  • Patrick Accounting
  • Seedco
  • Staffline
  • The Peabody Hotel
  • The Pet Hospital
  • Ultimate Software
  • Waffle House
  • Wec Manufacturing
  • Workforce Investment Network (WIN)
  • World Ventures

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly