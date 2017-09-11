5,000 jobs available at career fair Tuesday

More than 5,000 jobs will be available at a career fair Tuesday.

Who's Hiring Memphis is hosting the career far at the Esplanade Banquet and Conference Center at 901 Cordova Station Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 12.

The event is free and open to the public.

Fifty employers will be on hand looking to fill over 5,000 jobs.

Appliers are asked to bring plenty of copies of their resume, dress in business professional attire, and be prepared for on the spot interviews.

These companies will be looking to hire:

Adecco

Advances Services Inc (ASI)

American Dental

Automation Personnel

Bass Pro

C & S Solutions

CBRE

City Gear

Clarion Security

Concorde Career College

Cordova Bowling Center

Corky's Bar-B-Q (Plant)

Department of Labor and Workforce Development

Durham School Services

Elvis Presley Enterprises

Enterprise Car Rental

Express Logistics

Facilities Performance Group (FPG)

FedEx - Express

FedEx - Ground

FES

First Inpressions Resume Service

Freed - Hardeman University

Games Works

Hollywood Feed

HomeCare By Wesley

Kelly Services

Kirby Pines

Kroger

K Power Logistics

Krystal

Little Rock Police Department

LSI Staffing

Massage Envy

Maverick & Maven Consulting

McDonalds

Memphis Goodwill Inc.

Memphis Jewish Home & Rehab

Memphis Pool

Moe's Southwest Grill

New Horizons Computer Learning Center

New Your Life

Paladin Freight

Patrick Accounting

Seedco

Staffline

The Peabody Hotel

The Pet Hospital

Ultimate Software

Waffle House

Wec Manufacturing

Workforce Investment Network (WIN)

World Ventures

