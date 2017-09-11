American Idol's La'Porsha Renae returns to Memphis as host of plus size fashion show

Lights. Action. Fashion. Ashley Dean, owner of The Dean of Fashion Glamtique will present The Weight Is Over Fashion Show at the Halloran Centre in downtown Memphis, TN.

This plus size fashion show will showcase women sizes 12 and up. Dean is strutting into the seventh year of this fun, fashion-filled show with special guest host, La'Porsha Renae, American Idol season 15 runner-up.

Dean a former model recently spoke with writer Jae Henderson about why she felt the need to launch the fashion show saying,

"I began in the fashion industry as a plus size model and would constantly get rejected because local designers and boutiques did not have clothing to

fit my curves. I was often told, 'You're pretty and you have a nice walk but unfortunately, we don't have anything your size,'" said Dean. "Instead of getting upset or just accepting that was all my city had to offer, I decided to open my own boutique and host a fashion show that showcases clothing from my store along with those of others who cater to full-figured women."

The Weight Is Over Fashion show is Sunday, September 24 at 6 p.m.

For more information about the show and how to purchase tickets, click here.

