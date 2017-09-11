2 men arrested for kidnapping Ole Miss student

Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.

Oxford Police Department said Margaux Huff and a friend received a ride from two men they did not know after 1 a.m. Sunday.

After riding around for an hour, Huff stayed in the car while her friend got out.

Police said Huff was taken to a house in Panola County that morning and was held against her will.

Panola County Sheriff's Department received a tip around 10:30 Sunday night that Huff was there.

Deputies were able to get Huff to safety and took the two men into custody.

Their names and charges have not yet been released.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.