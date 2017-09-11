Lawsuit alleges Shelby Co. owned strip club, failed to close it under nuisance order

WMC Action News 5 got word of a blockbuster lawsuit coming up on September 13th, 2017, against Shelby County--and it's a doozy. The jaw dropping claims will make you wonder how your tax dollars ended up in a gentleman's night club.More >>
WMC Action News 5 got word of a blockbuster lawsuit coming up on September 13th, 2017, against Shelby County--and it's a doozy. The jaw dropping claims will make you wonder how your tax dollars ended up in a gentleman's night club.More >>
People who were stranded in Florida and the Caribbean during Hurricane Irma are starting to make their way home.More >>
People who were stranded in Florida and the Caribbean during Hurricane Irma are starting to make their way home.More >>
If you're a Shelby County taxpayer, you owned a strip club. Yes, a strip club. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise reports you would have never known if someone hadn't been shot inside it.More >>
If you're a Shelby County taxpayer, you owned a strip club. Yes, a strip club. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise reports you would have never known if someone hadn't been shot inside it.More >>
City of Memphis sent a letter to the Tennessee Historical Commission requesting that the commission vote on the waiver petition to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue.More >>
City of Memphis sent a letter to the Tennessee Historical Commission requesting that the commission vote on the waiver petition to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue.More >>
Memphis police are searching for a missing 17-year-old who drove off in her mother's vehicle.More >>
Memphis police are searching for a missing 17-year-old who drove off in her mother's vehicle.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>