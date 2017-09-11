Mechanic accused of touching minor during A/C repair

A mechanic, who worked for the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, has been charged with sexual battery after he touched a minor while at the victim's residence fixing an air conditioner, according to Memphis Police Department.

Michael Harber, 65, was relieved of duty without pay.

Police said the incident happened September 8 around 5 p.m. The victim escorted Harber to the attic where the broken air conditioner unit was located.

Harber questioned the victim about masturbation. Asking him if he masturbated and if the victim could show Harber how to masturbate.

Harber even reached and grabbed the victim's privates, according to the victim.

After the victim told police what happened, they questioned Harber. They said Harber admitted to touching the victim's privates.

Harber was arrested on sexual battery charges. He was given a $5,000 bond.

