MLGW sends 20 crew members to Florida for Irma recovery

Memphis, Light, Gas and Water sent several employees down to Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Irma.

Irma knocked out power for more than 4.5 million people. The storm packed a punch that left many homes and businesses flooded.

MLGW has mutual aid agreements with several cities including Gainesville, Florida.

"When we want people or crews to come in to help us restore our power for our customers, we don't want them hesitating," MLGW Communications Director Gale Jones-Carson said.

To meet those agreements, MLGW sent 20 crew members down to Florida. However, those crews may end up back in the Mid-South earlier than expected.

"Depending on the severity of what we're hit with, then we may have to call those crews back," Jones-Carson said.

Last week, the remnants of Hurricane Harvey moved through the Mid-South and knocked out power to 40,000 Memphians.

WMC Action News 5's First Alert weather team is tracking Irma as it weakens and moves toward the Mid-South. Our team does not expect Irma's remnants to be as strong as Harvey's were when they made it to the Mid-South.

Either way, MLGW said it will be ready.

"We are planning and preparing for the storm as we always do in the event that it's a major storm," Jones-Carson said.

