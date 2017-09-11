Irma evacuees seek new life in Memphis

Several Hurricane Irma evacuees took shelter in Memphis, and for many, it was not an easy road to escape the storm.

The evacuees are staying at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church

Roberta Jenkins, her boyfriend, and her son are three of the evacuees currently calling Memphis home.

"When we left home we had nothing, no penny to our name," Jenkins said.

The Tampa couple took the Greyhound bus, and then walked all the way from the bus stop at Memphis International Airport to Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

"We walked miles to get where we were going, but it's OK. I'm OK. I've got health and strength; I eat, I sleep every day; I bathe," Jenkins said.

When Irma is over and done, the couple plans to make Memphis their new home.

"I decided to stay in Memphis and give it a try, because I never lived anywhere but Florida all my life and now I want to make a new start," Jenkins said.

"Find a job...that's the first thing on my mind," Jenkins' son Russell Mingo said.

While awaiting to begin the new chapter in their lives, the family is leaning on faith.

"I went to the service yesterday and it was awesome," Jenkins said of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. "I thank God for all of this because without him we can't do it."

According to the Red Cross, more than 80 people stayed in shelters across Tennessee after Irma.

