Memphis first responders honor brothers, sister killed on 9/11

Sixteen years after the terror attacks on the World Trade Center, Mid-South first responders came together to honor the lives lost.

A bell rang Monday morning at Memphis Fire Museum. The bell marked the moment sixteen years ago that terrorists flew two hijacked airplanes into the twin towers.

"To this day we cherish their memories, honoring their lives and legacies," Memphis Fire Department Lt. Wayne Cooke said.

First responders filled the courtyard outside Memphis Fire Museum, some even on the roof saluting the fallen heroes.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland was also in attendance to show his support.

"It's a very well known fact firefighters and police officers are a brother hood. It runs much deeper than any city boundaries or state boundaries," Memphis Fire Department Director Gina Sweat said. "There's no way we would let this day go by without showing support for our brothers and sisters."

On that fateful day, 343 firefighters 60 law enforcement officers, and eight paramedics lost their lives.

On a day of remembrance, all Mid-South first responders are thinking about their brothers and sisters who made the ultimate sacrifice while working to serve their communities.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.