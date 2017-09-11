Former Memphians talk about living through Irma in Florida

While millions of people evacuated Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma, some chose to stay and ride out the storm.

WMC Action News 5 spoke to one former Memphian who is thankful he made it through the storm.

"The scariest thing of all is when it's dark outside, you have no power, and all you can hear is the wind and things hitting your house. And they're not just lightly hitting it," Brian Ervin, who moved to Florida two years ago, said. "Once we lost power, we moved into the closet. Me and the wife and the two dogs, we pretty much stayed in the closet most of the night."

Ervin grew up in Memphis and lived there his entire life before moving to Orange City, Florida two years ago. He said riding out Hurricane Irma is an experience he won't forget.

"It was just crazy to see all the debris and all the trees just going everywhere. Definitely surreal," he said.

On Saturday, WMC Action News 5 spoke to former Memphian John Phillip, who now lives in Ft. Lauderdale, and he said he felt pretty safe on the second story of a five-story building.

He changed his tone after the storm passed.

"I got to tell you, I was scared," Phillip said. "I'm not the toughest guy on the block, but you know I don't scare easily. But I'll tell ya, I was scared last night. I never want to go through it again."

For former Memphians now living in Florida, Hurricane Irma was unlike anything they had ever experienced before.

"You're lucky you're in Memphis," Ervin said.

The remnants of Irma are expected to be in the Mid-South on Wednesday.

