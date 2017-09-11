Memphis Public Works, MLGW prepare for remnants of Irma

City crews cleared storm drains Monday in preparation for the remnants of Hurricane Irma.

The Mid-South is expected to get one or two inches of rain, and as much as three inches in some areas.

"We don't take any storms lightly," Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said. "We are watching this; we are planning ahead."

Mid-South residents are bracing for possible heavy winds, rain, and flooding.

"When it rains, water is going to come and it stay getting flooded down this street," Lachandra Mathis, who lives on Trigg Avenue, said.

Mathis is like many who can recall just two weeks ago when Trigg and College was submerged in water. We saw cars stalled, the street nearly impassable, plus trash and debris everywhere.

"I'm afraid it may get even higher," Mathis said.

The storm drains are designed to handle lots of water, but Tuesday the drains could see way more water than usual. The city of Memphis is waiting and watching, yet being proactive, clearing drains and prepping crews.

"We'll be responding to flooding calls if they come in," Knecht said.

Memphis Light, Gas, and Water spokeswoman Gale Jones Carson said they will have the manpower needed to handle the storm.

MLGW also has several outside crews on standby, but admits it's tough to predict power outages. They said they're always looking for ways to upgrade their systems to try and prevent mass outages.

