Mother of man shot by MPD speaks for first time since shooting

Davonte Weatherford, the man shot by Memphis police in Frayser on Friday, is in stable condition and recovering at Regional Medical Center.

His family, including his 2-year-old son and mother, was at the hospital earlier Monday, and they spoke to WMC Action News 5 about their quest to find out everything that led up to him being shot.

"This the first time I've seen my son since it happened," Earsha Atkinson, Weatherford's mother, said. "To hear my baby boy got shot devastated me."

Memphis police were called to the Advance Auto Parts location near the intersection of Frayser Boulevard and Range Line Road following several 911 calls describing an altercation in the parking lot.

"Well one of the things I seen is that a couple of little young dudes running around with guns," a 911 caller said.

Witnesses said when police arrived, several people started running. According to police, Weatherford reportedly pointed a gun at a Memphis Police officer before the officer opened fire.

Atkinson wants people to know the type of person her son is. She said he went to Melrose High School, works at Five Guys, and spends most of his time with this child and girlfriend.

"My son is a good son. He is no trouble maker. He ain't never been in trouble with the law at all," Atkinson said. "He takes good care of his family...really does; he works hard."

She is working to stay strong for what she describes as a long road ahead toward finding out what happened.

"I've been stressed out. Miserable. Can't eat, can't sleep because it's hard to believe," Atkinson said.

Police have charged Weatherford with aggravated assault, theft ,and evading arrest.

The case right now is being investigated by MPD, and so far, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not been asked to step in and investigate.

