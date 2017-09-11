County Commission passes resolution supporting removal of Confederate statues

The city of Memphis is getting some new support when it comes to removing the controversial Confederate statues.

On Monday, the Shelby County Commission passed a resolution supporting the city council and urging the state's Historic Commission to hear the city's case next month.

Memphis is applying for a waiver that would grant permission to remove the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest from Health Sciences Park.

One commissioner said the statue sent a hurtful message to his family for years.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.