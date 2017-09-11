Memphis family still searcher for man's killer one year later

After a year without answers, a Memphis family is now hoping you can help police find the killer of their loved one.

The body of Larry Hines was found in the driveway of an abandoned home near the corner of North Watkins Street and Whitney Avenue last September.

So far, Memphis Police have not made an arrest in the case.

The family is currently raising reward money, hoping it will lead to a break in the case.

