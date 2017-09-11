Memphis family still searching for man's killer one year later

After a year without answers, a Memphis family is now hoping you can help police find the killer of their loved one.

The body of Larry Hines was found in the driveway of an abandoned home near the corner of North Watkins Street and Whitney Avenue last September.

So far, Memphis Police have not made an arrest in the case.

"We just asking for help," family member Marnesha Sanders said. "Just anything any information, just give us something to even start with."

The family is currently raising reward money, hoping it will lead to a break in the case.

If you have information about the murder of Larry Hines and want to stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

