Tigers searching for identity against UCLA

With the biggest game of the University of Memphis' non-conference schedule now on the horizon, the Tiger football team is still searching for its own identity.

That's the word from U of M Head Football Coach Mike Norvell, who's only had one game to see what his team can do.

And that game was played in a driving rainstorm almost two weeks ago in an erratic 8-point win over Louisiana-Monroe.

The team has many questions, but they're ones that should get answered quickly against the 25th ranked Bruins of UCLA.