Tigers searching for identity against UCLA

With the biggest game of the University of Memphis' non-conference schedule now on the horizon, the Tiger football team is still searching for its own identity.
That's the word from U of M Head Football Coach Mike Norvell, who's only had one game to see what his team can do.
And that game was played in a driving rainstorm almost two weeks ago in an erratic 8-point win over Louisiana-Monroe.
The team has many questions, but they're ones that should get answered quickly against the 25th ranked Bruins of UCLA.
"There's still a lot of questions." Norvell said. "A lot of unknown. We've practiced since July 28 and have only played one game in some crazy circumstances. We're excited to get back on the field."
Kickoff for the Tigers and Bruins is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.