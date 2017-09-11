Ole Miss meets NCAA Committee on Infractions

Ole Miss is having its day or two in court with the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

Monday morning, outside Cincinnati, the NCAA discussed each of the 21 allegations against the Rebels, which includes 15 level 1 violations alleged.

The hearing gives Ole Miss an opportunity to respond, and the university is challenging at least 9 of the 21 charges.

The future of Ole Miss' football will be determined by this hearing. It's possible the Rebels could be hit with a two year bowl ban, which means players on the current roster would be free to transfer to another school and play immediately, if they so choose.

Looking at the time frame, an announcement on Ole Miss' fate should be made by early November, but it's not a certainty.

