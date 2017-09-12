Irma is here in the Mid-South, Tony Allen expected to sign with New Orleans, Germantown planning ahead, new Memphians

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

Here are some of the stories we're working on for you this morning:

The remnants of hurricane Irma is here in the Mid-South. It is a tropical depression at the moment. It's expected to bring anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of rain before it gets out of here tomorrow afternoon. We have in-depth team coverage all morning long with crews out in our storm tracker checking roads, other crews checking with MLGW and also monitoring city crews preparing for the storm.

There have been a few new people who have come to Memphis and Tennessee seeking help from the Hurricane. One family is going to stay in Memphis and start a whole new life here. We talk with them this morning.

Many Grizzlies fans had a hunch it was going to happen.Today, Grizz nation is expected to see Tony Allen sign with the New Orleans Pelicans. Multiple national reports have him working with the club on a new deal away from Memphis. He's been with the Grizzlies for 7 years and has become a fan favorite for almost that entire time.

Germantown city leaders are calling it the largest bond sale in the city's history and it will help pay for a new elementary school. The Board of the Mayor and Alderman approved the sale of more than $29 million in city bonds. Constructing a new school near Forest Hill Irene and Poplar Pike will help relieve overcrowding on other campuses.

Weather:

Rain, rain all day as remnants of Irma are here in the Mid-South. We're not expected to clear up until Wednesday. Details on what to expect today and the rest of the week with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

Here are top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Bobo Trial: Emotional day one testimony culminates with Holly's mother

Irma evacuees seek new life in Memphis

Tuesday @ 10: Why does Shelby County own a strip club?

Seven windows broken in Germantown

Mother of man shot by MPD speaks for first time since shooting



Join us as we get going on this wet and soggy morning!! We are live from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor