Fallen TBI agent honored with award for sacrifice

Frazier's family accepts the award on his behalf. (Source: TBI)

A Mid-South law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty was honored by Governor Bill Haslam.

Monday, the family of TBI Special Agent De'Greaun Frazier was presented with the Three Stars of Tennessee Award.

The ceremony honors men and women who sacrificed their lives for Tennessee.

Frazier died in August 2016 during an undercover drug case in Jackson.

