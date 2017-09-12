Bobo trial day 2: Defense prepares cross-examination

Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.

Bobo's immediate family took the stage, culminating with Holly's mother, who collapsed in the court room--bringing up talk of a mistrial that was shot down by the judge.

Prosecutors opened up the trial, revealing that they believe Holly was alive when Jason Autry and Zach Adams dumped her body, before Adams killed her by shooting her in the head.

They said Adams covered up the crime and even bragged about it.

Adams' defense attorney said the state has a big problem--the physical evidence in the case doesn't match the story Adams' brother gave investigators.

Holly's brother Clint also took the stand, saying he caught a glimpse of the man he believe took Holly. He admitted the man he saw dressed in camouflage did not match the stature of Zach Adams or Jason Autry.

Day two is likely to bring more bombshells. The second day of the trial sill begin with former Decatur County deputy Tony Weber on the stand as the defense cross-examinates him.

