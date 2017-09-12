Grizzlies sign forward Vince Hunter after summer league play

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Memphis Grizzlies have signed forward Vince Hunter after he played for their summer league team each of the past two years.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed Monday.
The 6-foot-8, 208-pound Hunter played in Russia's VTB United League last season after playing four games last preseason for Memphis, averaging 8.8 points and 4 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game.
Hunter went undrafted in 2015 out of Texas-El Paso and has played in Greece, Romania and the NBA G League with the Reno Bighorns.
