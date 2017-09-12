3 buses crash during morning school commute

School bus crash at Old Brownsville Road and Kirby Whitten Road. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Bus crashes with car and through yard at Holmes Road. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Three school buses crashed Tuesday morning as they transported students to class.

One happened near the intersection of Holmes and Haleville roads.

Dozens of children were on the bus. Some of them complained of injuries, but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

Another crash happened at the crash happened at Old Brownsville Road and Kirby Whitten Road. Forty students were on the bus.

None of the children reported being injured. They were transferred onto another bus and taken to school.

The third crash happened at Riverdale Road at Bill Morris Parkway. WMC Action News 5 is still working to learn details about this crash.

