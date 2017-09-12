Redbirds game postponed due to remnants of Irma

The opening game of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series is postponed.

Memphis Redbirds and El Paso Chihuahuas were scheduled to play Tuesday, but due to the remnants of Irma, the game was postponed until Thursday.

Anyone with tickets for Tuesday's game will be allowed in to the makeup game Thursday, which is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

The PCL Championship Series will now begin Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

