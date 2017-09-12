Idris Elba wants to read you a bedtime story

Grab a cup of hot chocolate, put on your favorite pajamas, pull the covers up, and allow actor Idris Elba to read you a bedtime story. All for a good cause.

In a recent tweet, Elba announced he had teamed with Project Literacy to fight illiteracy.

The actor is reading a children's book "The Little Chicken Named Pong-Pong" by Wanda Steward. The Philadelphia mother only learned to read and write within the last year.

Pearson, the company that launched the campaign, is offering a free copy of Steward's book, and for every download, Pearson will match every dollar given to adult literacy charities up to $10,000.

The numbers of how many people are impacted by illiteracy is staggering. According to Project Literacy, "Illiteracy is a global crisis. It impacts over 750 million lives - one in ten people alive today. It costs the world $1.19 trillion a year."

In 2015 the campaign launched Unsigned Petition on behalf of the 750 million people globally affected by illiteracy.

You can sign the petition for those who can not, click here.



Project Literacy aims to end illiteracy by 2030.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.