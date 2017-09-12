Memphis changes vehicle booting laws to protect citizens

City of Memphis is working to curtail predatory car booting practices.

After receiving many complaints from citizens saying their vehicle had been immobilized without cause, the city took action.

If your vehicle is booted, the maximum fine for getting the boot removed is $50.

Previously, people said their cars were being booted while they were legally parked, and then the booting company would charged them a very high price to remove the boot.

A city ordinance approved July 25 was designed to "regulate those who operate motor vehicle booting businesses in Memphis, in order to prevent frauds, impositions, and other abuses upon its citizens and visitors."

City of Memphis said it will start enforcing the new booting rules October 1.

If you believe you have been booted improperly, call City of Memphis Permits Office at 901-636-6711.

