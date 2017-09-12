Study: Mississippi has most at-risk youth

With about one in eight young Americans today neither working nor in school (exposing them to risk of negative outcomes in adulthood that cost society billions of dollars each year), the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s States with the Most At-Risk Youth.



To determine where young Americans are not faring as well as others in their age group, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 10 key indicators of youth risk. The areas include share of disconnected youth, labor force participation rate among youth, and youth poverty rate.

The states with the most at-risk youth are, Mississippi, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, and West Virginia.

The states with the fewest at-risk youth are, North Dakota, Utah, New Hampshire, Iowa, and Minnesota.

Mississippi has the highest share of disconnected youth, 19.6 percent, which is 2.5 times higher than in Vermont, registering the lowest at 7.8 percent. Louisiana has the highest share of overweight or obese youth, 59.4 percent, which is 2.2 higher than in the District of Columbia, registering the lowest at 27.4 percent. Colorado has the highest share of youth using drugs in the past month, 33.84 percent, which is 2.4 times higher than in South Dakota, registering the lowest at 14.14 percent. Nevada has the highest share of homeless youth, 0.55 percent, which is 27.5 times higher than in Mississippi, registering the lowest at 0.02 percent.

To view the full report, click here.

