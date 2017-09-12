Trial could lead to medical breakthrough for ocular melanoma

The Mary J Blige concert originally scheduled Friday, Sept. 15 at the Landers Center in Southaven has been postponed.More >>
A woman was killed during an incident that injured six others in North Memphis on Wednesday night.More >>
Without an aggressive plan of attack, the cancer could kill her. Now, a medical breakthrough is improving those odds.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Imagine paying rent for an apartment and not being able to get your mail. After months of complaining, Renee Bledsoe is sick of it.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.More >>
So, by now, you've probably seen the post from the Gainesville Police Department about three of their very finest that the ladies seem to love.More >>
If you're more comfortable in the front of the plane -- like in the cockpit -- JetBlue is looking for someone like you.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
