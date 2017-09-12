DeSoto County deputy hit by train

A DeSoto County deputy is recovering after his unmarked patrol car was hit by a train at McCracken Road and Vaiden Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Bill Rasco said the railroad lights were not working when the accident happened, and the train struck the deputy's front bumper.

At the crash site, railroad officials were walking the scene, trying to piece together what happened. This malfunction, plus no crossing arms, has some residents concerned.

DeSoto County Deputy Alex Coker agreed that safety is important, and also agreed all of us have to do our part.

"Just for the general public to always be looking left and right twice before you cross, if it's an intersection, railroad crossing, or anywhere else," Coker said.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident .

WMC Action News 5 is still working to see if the train conductor was questioned and what company he worked for.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.