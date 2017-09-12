DeSoto County deputy hit by train

Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
A Memphis media personality is suing Shelby County, claiming they're partially responsible for his son's death.More >>
With threats of nuclear war in North Korea, the August eruption of street violence that engulfed Charlottesville, Virginia, and the blood-splattered crime blotters of cities like Memphis, a group of peace promoting Mid-Southerners wants to make nonviolence a visible and viable option for our community.More >>
A DeSoto County deputy is recovering after his unmarked patrol car was hit by a train at McCracken Road and Vaiden Drive on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
Target says it is discounting thousands of products throughout its stores, sending its stock down and dragging most of the retail sector with it.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
The search has ended for a 1-year-old child who went missing after a boat crash Sunday afternoon at Buffalo Springs Lake. The child's body was found around 9 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A normal day on the job for some linemen in Woodruff County turned into anything but normal when they found a two-headed timber rattler during a service call.More >>
