Thaddeus Matthews suing Shelby County for $1M in son's death

With threats of nuclear war in North Korea, the August eruption of street violence that engulfed Charlottesville, Virginia, and the blood-splattered crime blotters of cities like Memphis, a group of peace promoting Mid-Southerners wants to make nonviolence a visible and viable option for our community.More >>
With threats of nuclear war in North Korea, the August eruption of street violence that engulfed Charlottesville, Virginia, and the blood-splattered crime blotters of cities like Memphis, a group of peace promoting Mid-Southerners wants to make nonviolence a visible and viable option for our community.More >>
A DeSoto County deputy is recovering after his unmarked patrol car was hit by a train at McCracken Road and Vaiden Drive on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A DeSoto County deputy is recovering after his unmarked patrol car was hit by a train at McCracken Road and Vaiden Drive on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
Grab a cup of hot chocolate, put on your favorite pajamas, pull the covers up, and allow actor Idris Elba to read you a bedtime story. All for a good cause.More >>
Grab a cup of hot chocolate, put on your favorite pajamas, pull the covers up, and allow actor Idris Elba to read you a bedtime story. All for a good cause.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
A hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated amid an active shooter report.More >>
A hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated amid an active shooter report.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
Hurricane Jose is heading east, but forecasters said the hurricane will loop back around and head west by the end of the week.More >>
Hurricane Jose is heading east, but forecasters said the hurricane will loop back around and head west by the end of the week.More >>