Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Memphis police are searching for a missing 17-year-old who girl drove off in her mother's vehicle.

A City Watch Alert was issued for Thaitiana Ware who was last seen around 6:18 p.m. Tuesday leaving her residence on Red Barn Drive off Old Dexter Road.

Ware drove off in her mother's white 1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue and hasn't been seen since.

Police said Ware has been diagnosed with a mental condition that requires medication.

Ware is descried as 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing furry slippers, multi-colored tights, a blanket wrapped around her shoulders, and a hair bonnet.

If you see Ware, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901 636-4479.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.