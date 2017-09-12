City sends letter to TN Historical Commission requesting they vote on Confederate statues

City of Memphis sent a letter to the Tennessee Historical Commission requesting that the commission vote on the waiver petition to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue.

As of right now, Memphis' waiver on the statue's removal is not guaranteed to be heard at the Tennessee Historical Commission's next meeting.

The letter requested that Mayor Jim Strickland have an opportunity to be heard on the topic, and that the city's waiver petition be voted on.

This move comes as the city's local social justice organizations unite to discuss taking the confederate monuments down.

"I don't know why we still have treason and disrespect in our cities for a past that we want to leave behind," Stacy Spencer of Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope said.

"We would like for them to hear the waiver and make a decision about it so the city can make a decision about it," Beverly Robertson of the Tennessee Historical Commission said.

Robertson said though it is still not set in stone whether the commission will hear the waiver in October, the support of the Shelby County Commission and Memphis City Council show that Memphis is moving forward in solidarity.

"When you have two or three people talking about it, that's one thing, but when you have the momentum of the whole community behind it, then it's something else," Robertson said.

As of now, the Memphis City Council is in the process of voting on ordinance to remove the Jefferson Davis statue. After that happens, the city will then have authority to file its waiver on that statue.

