Coach O looking out for Bulldogs on Saturday in Starkville

Mississippi State is preparing for a barrel of Bayou Bengals on Saturday in Starkville.

LSU comes to the Magnolia State 2-0 and ranked 12th in the Nation.

Old Friend Ed Orgeron is now the boss man in the Bayou. He has his concerns about what the Bulldogs will bring to the game.

"I respect the Mississippi State people," Orgeron said. "They're tough, they're blue collar, they're hard-nosed, they love their football team. It's loud, a lot of music, the fans are into it, it's college football. So we're going to respect that, it's going to fire up our guys, but we have to get the snap count, and we need to get the offense going, because that's when it's going to be the loudest."

Kickoff for the Bulldogs and Tigers is 6 p.m. Saturday in Starkville.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.