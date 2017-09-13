Irma remnants won't dampen Tigers UCLA prep

What a test for the Memphis Tigers Football team with the UCLA Bruins coming to town this weekend.

The Tigers will also be tested by Tuesday's weather at their Murphy Athletic Complex practice facility.

But the wet conditions, thanks to Irma, don't put a damper on the enthusiasm for the upcoming game against a Top 25 team out of the PAC 12.

"Somewhat glad it rained." Norvell said. "Just one more thing for us to deal with. Teach us how to cope with adversity. We have to have the maturity to deal with One more thing we have to be able to handle."

Kickoff for the Tigers and UCLA is 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

