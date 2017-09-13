Former Tiger Jake Elliott signs with Eagles

Former Tiger Kicker Jake Elliott has a new NFL home.
Elliot, who was a 4th round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, was picked up off the practice Squad by the Philadelphia Eagles and will kick this week.
Elliot was an All-American at Memphis and is the Tigers all time leading scorer.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.