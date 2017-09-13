Former Tiger Jake Elliott signs with Eagles - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Jake Elliott to Kick for Philly

Former Tiger Jake Elliott signs with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WMC) -

Former Tiger Kicker Jake Elliott has a new NFL home.

Elliot, who was a 4th round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, was picked up off the practice Squad by the Philadelphia Eagles and will kick this week.

Elliot was an All-American at Memphis and is the Tigers all time leading scorer.

