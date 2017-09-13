Rainy morning commute, Lawsuit filed against Shelby County involving strip club, Can Memphis land Amazon?

Good Wednesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following right now:

It is a rainy commute once again this morning. Take it slow on the streets and roadways. We had multiple crashes and wrecks during the morning rush yesterday due to the slick and slippery conditions. Give yourself extra time today. We have traffic updates all morning long no more than 7 mins away.

This morning a lawsuit will be filed against Shelby County after a man was shot and paralyzed at a strip club. While investigating the case, an attorney found the strip club was actually owned by Shelby County. We're talking about the lawsuit and what could happen next this morning on #wmc5.

A Memphis business consultant and site selector is weighing in on the Bluff City's chances for landing Amazon's second headquarters. He said there are positives and negatives for Memphis pitching to Amazon. We'll talk about that pitch from one expert this morning.

Could the Brooks Museum of Art move out of Overton Park? That's a possibility raised in a new letter to members from the museum's executive director We'll talk about what may be behind that push this morning on #wmc5.

The flu is striking early in some areas of our region. Nearly one hundred University of Southern Mississippi students have already tested positive for the flu virus and this has some doctors pushing for earlier vaccinations than in years past.

Weather:

Cloudy with some rain today...Cool temps with highs in the low 70s. Sunshine is expected back in the area tomorrow..We'll talk about the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com

