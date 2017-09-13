IMAX Theater to open at Malco Paradiso

A new IMAX Theatre is coming to Memphis.

Malco announced the theater was going to be built at Paradiso Cinema Grill.

The IMAX Theater will be open December 15--just in time for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Another IMAX will open at Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“We looked at all of our options regarding a large format solution and came to the conclusion that no one has a better combination of quality, full immersion cinema, and brand awareness than IMAX. We are excited to add The IMAX Experience to these two already great theatres,” said Stephen Lightman, Malco President/CEO.

