12th annual Block Party for Peace set for Sept. 22

Organizers are preparing for the 12th annual Block Party and Picnic for Peace.

This year's focus is called "Fatherhood, changing the narrative."

Organizers have events centered around the theme, including panel discussions about fatherhood, town hall meetings on child support, and more.

Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson said the event is about trying to change lives.

"Our approach has always been how can we improve people's quality of life," Parkinson said. "We believe if we improve people's quality of life then they are less likely to be kicking in your back door."

The event will take place September 22 at the Ed Rice Community Center. It is free and open to the public.

