Bobo trial day 3: More key witnesses expected to take stand

The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.

Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.

Zach Adam's ex-girlfriend: 'He said he'd tie me up, like he did Holly Bobo'

Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.

Rebecca Earp testified for hours about her rocky relationship. Adams stands accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing Holly Bobo in 2011.

On April 12, 2011,, Earp tried to break up with Zach Adams. He convinced her to come back over to talk about it.

Bobo went missing the next day.

The next day Earp said she was cooking dinner when the news started talking about Holly Bobo. She said Shayne Austin smirked and Zach Adams said, "They'll never be able to find her."

Months later during an argument, Earp said Adams threatened her.

"He said he'd tie me up, like he did Holly Bobo, and nobody would ever see me again," Earp said.

Prosecutors rolled out new evidence in the case Tuesday, painting Adams as the man who abducted and killed Holly Bobo. But so far, none of the physical evidence links him to the crime.

Investigators collected blood samples from inside Bobo's garage. The samples provided a match to Holly Bobo, but there was no trace of Zach Adams presented to the jury.

Prosecutors did, however, call a woman to the stand that believes she had a run in with Adams days before Bobo went missing.

One day a truck slowly idled by her on her walk. She said she remembered it, because of how slowly the truck idled by her. She said the truck then turned around and the driver talked to her.

The driver asked her if he scared her, and then he said he was sorry, but he thought she was a girl he knew that lived in the area.

The driver was later identified as Adams.

All of this came after an emotional first day of the trial Monday, when Bobo's immediate family took the stage, culminating with Holly's mother, who collapsed in the court room--bringing up talk of a mistrial that was shot down by the judge.

Prosecutors opened up the trial, revealing that they believe Holly was alive when Jason Autry and Zach Adams dumped her body, before Adams killed her by shooting her in the head.

Autry is one of the prosecutors' star witnesses. It's unknown when he will take the stand, but he is expected to speak in the case.

WMC Action News 5 will be back in the court room for day 3 of the trial, which you can stream live on WMCActionNews5.com.

