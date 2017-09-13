A healthy alternative to your morning coffee

Many people enjoy a cup of coffee first thing in the morning. The good news is, doctors say coffee is good for you.

Doctor J.O. Patterson has practiced internal medicine for almost 30 years in the Mid-South. He said coffee drinkers on average live longer than non-coffee drinkers.

But if you aren't a fan of coffee, you could always try an alternative in the morning.

"Tea is a wonderful substitute," Patterson said. "Green tea has a little amount of caffeine, but not much, and it also has some health benefits too."

In the mornings, you can't go wrong with tea or decaf or regular coffee. Most energy drinks have too much sugar and other artificial ingredients.

