8 former Titans make Hall of Fame nominee list

The Tennessee Titan organization has eight former players, of the 108 modern-era players announced as nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Steve McNair, Eddie George, Kevin Mawae, Kyle Vanden Bosch, Lorenzo Neal, Steve Hutchison, Randy Moss, and Gary Anderson, all are eligible for induction. The modern-era player list will go through two cuts and end up with a list of 15 by January. That list will be presented to the Selection Committee on the day before the Super Bowl.

McNair, George, Mawae, and Anderson were also nominees last year.

The Class of 2018 will be formally enshrined in August, 2018

