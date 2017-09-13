Cardinals release 2018 schedule

The St. Louis Cardinals will start the 2018 season earlier than they have ever started a season when they travel to Citi Field in New York City to play the Mets on March 29. Four extra off-days have been built into each teams schedule, causing an earlier start to the Major League Baseball season.

After a three-game series in New York, the Cards will go to Milwaukee for another three-game series. They host their home opener on April 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The schedule has the Cards facing the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis for three series that all fall on weekends, May 4-6, June 15-17, and July 27-29. The two teams will also square off against each other in the final series of the regular season in Chicago.

Game times, ticket pricing and availability, will be announced at a later date, all according to MLB.com.

Click here to see the full schedule.

